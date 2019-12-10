SHREVEPORT, La. - For the final week of 3 Minute Smile, KTBS 3's winner Victor Bardney, 7, toured the newsroom and met the staff a little before the 4:00 p.m. aired on KPXJ 21.
He'll make his big run through the obstacle course at Sci-Port Discovery Center on Thursday, and he'll collect some prizes to take home.
Thanks to Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes for sponsoring this week's run.
Thanks to all of our sponsors this year and congratulations to all of the winners!
