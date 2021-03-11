Spring is approaching. Could this be the season to take a new pet home with you? TSR LA Baby Mommas has added new pets to adopt in their "Available for Adoption" album on their Facebook page, and the organization says more will be added soon.
As of Mar. 3, Charles Robert was available for adoption. If you're an active family with a big yard, Charles could be right for you and your family! To learn more about Charles, click here.
-Desoto Parish Animal Services
-Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Shelter vs. Rescue
Some of the advantages of adopting from a shelter are you might be able to see many pets for adoption all at once at their facility. Many shelters have a very easy or no screening process, and will let you take home whatever pet you want the same day. Adoption fees are often lower than a rescue’s, but you may need to pay for additional vet care after adopting.
Some of the advantages of adopting from a rescue are they often know a lot about each of the pets in their care, since the pets may be in foster homes. A rescue might have a more involved screening process, which can take more time, but can help you adopt a pet that is more likely to be an easier match for your home. Adoption fees are often higher than a shelter, but often include vet care that would cost more if you paid the vet yourself.