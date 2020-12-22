BOSSIER CITY, La. - If fireworks are part of your Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the Bossier City Fire Department asks you keep a few things in mind.
- Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Responsible adult supervision is a must.
- Always purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet.
- Never shoot, aim, or throw fireworks at people or animals.
- Keep a bucket of water handy for emergencies (ideal for soaking hot sparklers).
- Never try to re-light fireworks that have failed to discharge. Douse all failed fireworks with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing.
- Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near areas of dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.
During the holiday season, Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23 through January 1.
You can set off fireworks between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. except on New Year's Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.
If you set off fireworks outside the designated dates and time periods- you can be fined up to $500, or spend up to 60 days in jail.