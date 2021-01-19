OIL CITY, La - Tuesday, history was made in the town of Oil City for the Police Department. Diane Williams was sworn in as the first African American Chief of Police, but she is also the first woman in that position.
Williams is a native there and has worked in the department for a total of eight years. Serving the city of about 1000 people. In addition, Kelvin Douglas was the first African American man appointed as Assistant Chief of Police. Williams spoke about what filling this position means to her.
“The sky’s the limit,” said Williams. “And that I now can be a role model for other little, small brown skinned girls, that say, maybe I can do this and maybe I can't. But when they look at themselves, and then they look at me and look back at their selves…they can say, I can do that, too.”
Mayor James T. Sims also spoke about swearing Williams into her new role.
“Right after Doctor King's birthday here we are again, making history again in the town of oil city,” said Mayor Sims. “Of course, our chief now is very capable and complete to do the job, so were excited about it.”
Williams mentioned how residents would sometimes call her chief, not knowing that one day she would fill that title.