OIL CITY, La - Tuesday, history was made in the town of Oil City in the Police Department as Diane Williams was sworn in as the first African American police chief. She's also the first woman in that position.
Williams is a native there and has worked in the department for eight years, serving the city of about 1,000 people.
In addition, Kelvin Douglas was the first African American man appointed as assistant police chief. Williams spoke about what filling this position means to her.
“The sky’s the limit,” said Williams. “And that I now can be a role model for other little, small brown skinned girls, that say, maybe I can do this and maybe I can't. But when they look at themselves, and then they look at me and look back at their selves … they can say, I can do that, too.”
Mayor James T. Sims also spoke about swearing in Williams for her new role.
“Right after Dr. King's birthday here we are again, making history again in the town of oil city,” said Sims. “Of course, our chief now is very capable and complete to do the job, so were excited about it.”
Williams said residents would sometimes call her chief, not knowing that one day she would fill that title.