SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist Church School's production of Disney's Frozen Jr. is this week.
The school held a musical dress rehearsal Wednesday afternoon at Emmet Hook Center on Texas St. in downtown Shreveport.
The production will take place beginning Wednesday until May 1.
Premiere and regular tickets are available for all five performances, and the sale of the tickets will be before school at 7:30 a.m. in the lobby of Dodd Hall.
If any tickets remain, the sale will continue after school hours.
Tickets are on sale at First Baptist Church School, located at 533 Ockley Dr. Shreveport, LA 71106.