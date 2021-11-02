HENDERSON, Texas - The 32nd Annual Heritage Syrup Festival is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Experience old time syrup making, folk artists, storytellers, antique tractors, food vendors, carousel rides and live music at the Depot Museum.
Then catch the hayride shuttle to Henderson's historic downtown square for arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, antique auto show, melodrama and children's activities.
Family fun and education come together at Henderson's Annual Heritage Syrup Festival.
Contact 903-657-4303 or 866-650-5529 for more information.