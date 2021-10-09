NATCHITOCHES, La. - TappedTober is back for 2021. Bigger and better.
Known for its family environment, top-notch entertainment, big screen football, and, of course, the best beer and wine on the planet, including over 45 craft beer brands in the beer pavilion.
Highlights include:
• Kid Zone
• Incredible music line-up
• Football games on a giant digital screen
• Fireworks
• Food trucks
• Giant beer & wine tasting pavilion
• Games, and much more
Did you know that 100% of all TappedTober proceeds stay LOCAL– used right here in our community for our families and neighbors?
Proceeds support the missions of the Northwestern Louisiana Cancer Foundation and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation.