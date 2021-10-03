SHREVEPORT, La. - United Tile Co, Inc. was founded in 1948 to cater to the needs of local contractors and builders. United Tile offers a vast array of offerings including tile, engineered wood flooring, luxury vinyl flooring, carpet, countertops, cabinets, glass, and more.
With the largest showroom and warehouse in the region our customers are sure to find something they love and the DIY customer can pick it up same day with no waiting and no shipping costs.
In 2020, we relocated to 777 Benton Kelly Drive located in Slack Industrial Park in South Shreveport. The move puts all our entire service profile of flooring, cabinets, countertops, and glass under one roof.
Our showroom now extends into an indoor stone gallery, featuring stock of over 50 vibrant colors of quartz and natural stone. A team of creative and knowledgeable designers are standing by in our showrooms to help you take your new construction or remodeling projects from a vision to a creation.
Additionally, our in-house install crews are ready to help you with any project large or small.
Visit United Tile Co. at 777 Benton Kelly Dr Suite 200, Shreveport, LA 71106 or call them at (318) 222-5150.
The Grand Opening for their new location is set for Saturday, Oct. 9.