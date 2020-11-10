KTBS-3 is making Christmas wishes come true one “3 Minute Smile” at a time. This year, five lucky kids will get a chance to run down the toy aisles at Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City. They will have three minutes to grab all of the toys they want.
Seven-year-old Abigail Henley of Keatchie, Louisiana is our first “3 Minute Smile” winner. Abigail stopped by the station with her family Tuesday afternoon for a tour. KTBS-3 asked what her strategy will be to get the toys she wants during her run. Abigail had an idea in mind.
“Bring two buggies at a time and put one item in a cart and one item in the other cart,” said Abigail.
Abigail wants to grab American Girl Dolls, Barbie dolls, a skateboard, and a Harry Potter toy for her sister.
This week's sponsor for the “3 Minute Smile” is Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. Vice president, Margaret Shehee gave thanks to community for giving them the opportunity to participate in events like the “3 Minute Smile."
“Without the support of the community we would not have lasted this long,” said Shehee. “It's always a thrill, a pleasure and a privilege for us to give back to the communities we serve. I'm so excited about this year’s winner. She's a seven-year-old little girl. She looks like she's pretty strong. I'm a little nervous but I think she’s going to have a great time and I bet she'll even find a gift for her older sister.”
Do you want your child to have a chance to be a “3 Minute Smile” winner? There are still four more opportunities. Sign your child up now for a chance to win by clicking here.