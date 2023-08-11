PLAIN DEALING, La. - An entire community is rallying behind a beloved first responder in need.
A fish fry benefit will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for longtime Plain Dealing firefighter Fred Woolley who was recently severely injured in an accident. It will be held at Murphy's Feed & Hardware at 101 S. Louisiana Street in Plain Dealing.
"Mr. Fred" served his country for 22 years in the Air Force. He and his wife have fostered more than 100 children. He's lived a life of service to others, and now it's our turn to help him.