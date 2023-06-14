SHREVEPORT, La. - On this Flag Day, there is plenty of patriotism to be found at Shreveport's Warrior Horse facility. Warrior Horse transforms the lives of military veterans, one horse at a time.
Meantime, Sweeps Week is back. That's when chimney sweeps from around the country volunteer their time to work on projects for non-profits to help make a difference.
Warrior Horse does incredible work with our military and first responders suffering through PTSD. It was started and is operated by fellow sweep Kevin Russell.
This is open to anyone, regardless of affiliation. You don’t even need to be a sweep, just come with a willingness to help build something for a purpose bigger than ourselves.
There will be lots of great food, after hours entertainment, and lots of camaraderie with fellow sweeps and friends from all around the country.
About Warrior Horse
Warrior Horse uses a personalized and interactive equine-assisted method called the Bonding Process to assist military veterans who suffer from PTSD to begin their recovery from this debilitating disorder. The program is free and open to current and former members of the armed forces of the United States.