(SHREVEPORT, La)- The number of positive cases and deaths in our area will continue to grow until we flatten the curve.
There are now 140 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Caddo Parish and 37 in Bossier Parish for a total of 177 cases. As for Southern Louisiana, Jefferson parish has 548 cases and Orleans Parish has 1,170 cases.
As Governor Edwards says this virus is reaching all of us. In Caddo Parish alone, the numbers have quadrupled every 4 to 5 days. Caddo and Bossier make up 177 of the 212 cases in our area, or about 85 percent.
We've talked a lot about flattening the curve. Here's where we stand today, as depicted by the cover photo. When you look at the rate at which the number of cases are growing, there is no sign of things leveling off.
Caddo may not look like it's on the same growth trajectory as Orleans Parish right now, but Intus Care analyzed the data for Louisiana and said that it may soon.
CEO Robbie Felton of Intus Care says, "it will continue to hockey sick up and eventually the Caddo graph will start to mimic the Orleans graph."
Felton also says that for every 10,000 people in Caddo Parish, about 6 are becoming sick each week compared to 29 in New Orleans per week.
But there is hope in the midst of this pandemic. There are ways to protect yourself and keep yourself healthy. Dr. Joseph Sirven with Mayo Clinic says, "there are ways that you can take care of yourself and take care of your blood sugar. Because just like everything else, you do have to be in as good a shape as you can--should you be unfortunate to get this--to fight this thing off."