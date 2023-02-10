SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of cars were lined down the roads as people braved the stormy weather to get an early preview of the glamorous floats at the Krewe of Centaur’s float loading party on Friday.
The free event was held at the Krewe of Centaur’s den located on Aero Drive and featured multiple food trucks and tables lined off with snacks, music from every float, and tons of fun for all ages.
The community got the chance to interact with the royalty (both past and present) as well as collect exclusive beads and throws from each float the night before the big parade rolls out.
Some of the float themes that will be in the parade this year will include: Aerosmith, Disney, Wizard of Oz, Dream Island, and many more! This year’s Krewe of Centaur theme is “A Million Dreams”.
“All the floats are about a dream so they’re all going to be different, unique,” Captain XVIII Byron Trust said.
The Krewe of Centaur, being the largest krewe in North Louisiana, has one of the largest parades in the ArkLaTex.
Despite the rain, the royalty expressed their gratitude for the people that showed up and participated.
Click here for your weather updates to prepare for the upcoming parades.
This year's Krewe of Centaur parade rolls out on Saturday at 3 p.m. For road closures, parade routes, and more information on the Centaur parade, click here.