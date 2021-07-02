SHREVEPORT, La. - Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana announced that it has received a $50,000 donation from Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, Shreveport to continue its fight against food insecurity in Northwest Louisiana. The donation will allow the non-profit to provide an additional 200,000 meals in the community to local families struggling with hunger.
Since 1997, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has been the largest distributor of donated food in the region, serving as the primary resource for fighting hunger in Northwest Louisiana. Last year, by collaborating with 150 non-profit organizations, the food bank and its partners distributed 13.5 million pounds of food with a value of $18 million to 75,000 local residents. The food bank offers several programs, including its Food Distribution Program, Senior Box Program, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe After School Meals Program, the Summer Food Service Program and a Mobile Food Pantry.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five people in Northwest Louisiana may face hunger,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. “We are honored to partner with Sam's Town Shreveport in the fight against hunger through this donation, especially during this time of heightened need. The demand for our services is at an all-time high and we couldn’t be more grateful for our community partner – Sam’s Town Shreveport.”
Since March 2020, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has implemented 492 mobile food distribution sites throughout the Bossier, Caddo, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River and DeSoto parishes. The donated funds from Sam’s Town Shreveport will provide food to families in need throughout Northwest Louisiana, including in rural areas and food deserts. The donation will also benefit more than 150 non-profit and faith-based organizations that have partnered with the food bank, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters, church food pantries and organizations that offer afterschool summer meals for low-income children.
“The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves one of the most essential needs of our community by providing much-needed meals to families facing food insecurity,” said Michael Pastore, Vice President and General Manager of Sam’s Town Shreveport. “Sam’s Town Shreveport is proud to support great organizations like the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana that have gone above and beyond to serve our community throughout the pandemic.”
Northwest Louisiana families in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit www.foodbanknla.org to learn more about the food bank’s programs and services.