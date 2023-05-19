Saturday you can enjoy live music, tasty food, and support a good cause.
The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be hosting a food truck festival. It's at Shreve station from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be 15 food trucks and a live band.
Proceeds will go towards helping animals in need, including supporting local rescues.
“And we're here to help, you know, get in behind them and give them a little extra support that is always needed,” said Jessica Frey with the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.
“We're really excited about this. This is the first time we've done it and we're just thrilled to be putting it on,” said Kenny Frizzell with the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.
Fifteen percent of each sale from the food trucks will go to the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.