SHREVEPORT, La. - Our 4th 3 Minute Smile winner visited KTBS 3's news station and toured the newsroom with Sports Director Alex Anderson.
Throughout the tour, we learned that Grace'Lynn Scheidt of Sun City Elementary is an aspiring artist, and an art kit is on her wish list.
On Thursday, Grace’Lynn will go for the big run at Sci-Port Discovery Center, collecting great prizes along a challenging obstacle course.
Congratulations again, Grace’Lynn! Thanks to Little Works in Progress for sponsoring this week's run.
Be sure and click here to get your child registered for the final run on Dec. 12.
