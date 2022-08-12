SHREVEPORT, La. - As we all know, suicide rates are rising and is currently the second leading cause of death within the ages of 15-18.
KTBS 3 spoke with Abigail Johnson, owner of Johnson Behavioral Health Group, about a free community outreach event this weekend.
Johnson will be conducting free depression screenings for our teenage population until Aug. 14.
Johnson is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and conducts all of her services 100% via telehealth.
She provides medication management, diagnose and treat Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, Bipolar, Schizophrenia, Substance Use, Eating Disorders etc.
Johnson says if this free event brings awareness to at least one person, she will consider this a success.
Patients interested in being screened can go to the website: https://www.johnsonbehavioralhealthgroup.com/depression-screening
If patients screen positive, they will receive a free telehealth appointment, in hopes of providing them with the appropriate resources to help them.