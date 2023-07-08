SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, is hosting a food box distribution event at multiple locations across Caddo Parish on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
“The recent storms and outages in our community posed many challenges that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell. “We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food,” said Burrell.
The distribution event is possible through an allocation by the Caddo Parish Commission and partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for food acquisition and distribution.
Locations and start times are as follows:
9:00am start time:
- Galilee Missionary Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA
- Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind Loop, Shreveport, LA
- Oak Park/Bethune Middle School – 4331 Henry Street, Shreveport, LA
- Caddo Fire District #4 – 8240 Colquitt Rd, Shreveport, LA
10:30am start time:
- A.C. Steere Elementary – 4009 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
- A.B. Palmer Recreation Center – 547 E. 79th St, Shreveport, LA
- Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church – 7840 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA
The event is first come, first served while supplies last.