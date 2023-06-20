SHREVEPORT, La– The Parish of Caddo will host free ice distribution sites across Caddo Parish, in conjunction with the State of Louisiana and Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security.
Ice will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
The following locations will be distributing ice on Tuesday, June 20
- Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (10am-2pm)
- Oil City Community Center – 310 Savage Street, Oil City, LA (11am – 3pm)
- Greenwood Acres Life Center - 7530 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA (10am – 2pm)
- YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA (10am – 2pm)
- Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA (5pm-7pm)
- Williams Memorial CME Temple - 3301 St. Matthias Drive, Shreveport, LA (10am-2pm)