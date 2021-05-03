SHREVEPORT, La. - The Fourth of July is just over two months away. Planning for the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest finale is in full swing.
Some of the entertainers and our production crew, sweated it out on the hottest day, so far of this year, to crank out some of the music performances you'll see on Independence Day.
Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs, Alter Ego, Estelle Brown and KTBS 3's Linnea Allen are just of of the great entertainment that will take part in the six hour broadcast.
Join us Sunday, July 4, starting at 5 p.m., on KTBS 3 and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.