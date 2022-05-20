SHREVEPORT, La. - Life jackets will be free for kids on a first come, first served basis this Saturday, May 21, as part of KTBS' annual Freedom Fest.
Community partner Melissa Couch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union shared with us why it was important for their credit union to partner with KTBS on this giveaway.
"The kids are going to be out in the pool this summer, and we just want to be sure they have a life jacket so that they make it home safely," said Couch.
For more details and locations, visit our Freedom Fest life jacket giveaway page.