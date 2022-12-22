SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex is just hours away from below freezing temperatures setting in, and unfortunately they will be sticking around for a couple of days or more.
That means area shelters like the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will be seeing more people than usual showing up looking for a place to stay warm.
You can help by donating jackets and coats to the mission on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Meantime, area food banks like the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are also asking for donations to help feed the hungry in these times of need.
If you can, make a donation at Kroger on Ellerbe Road in Shreveport.
