SHREVEPORT, La. - Women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population and have been serving in the Armed Forces since the Civil War. That's one reason that June 12 has been set aside as Women Veterans Day.
It was on that day in 1948 when President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces.
Women are veterans of every conflict and peacetime military effort of the United States since before World War II and face the same risks as their male counterparts in today's military operations. However, women veterans face unique challenges and are far less likely than their male counterpoints to seek and receive the veterans' benefits and services they have earned.
