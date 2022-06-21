MARSHALL,Texas -- Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center will hold a cornhole tournament next month at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
There will be special activities for kids, a bounce house, Amish wagon rides, table games and more.
The Center's motto is "making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities."
The center offers therapeutic services to veterans, disabled individuals, and helps members of the senior citizen community.
The event will be held on July 16 at 1 p.m. Email sheryl@sherylfogle.com for more details.