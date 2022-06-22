SHREVEPORT. La. - Shreveport's City Marshal Office announced a funeral procession will be held for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
The procession will be Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. The route will begin at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida and will end at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport.
Visitation is tentatively planned for June 30th and the funeral is tentatively planned for July 1st.
Procession Route:
• Joe Morris & Son Funeral home to I-110 North
• I-110 North to I-10 West
• I-10 West to I-12 West towards Baton Rouge/Hammond
• I-12 West to I-10 West towards Baton Rouge
• I-10 West to N. Lobdell Hwy (LA-415) towards US-190 West
• US-190 West to I-49 North
• I-49 North to Pete Harris Drive
• Pete Harris Drive to Jewell Street (Heavenly Gates Funeral Home)