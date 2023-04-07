Bossier City, La -- They came by the hundreds to eat crawfish for a good cause this Good Friday.
The Gatti family has been holding its annual family crawfish boil for five years, the proceeds benefiting several local non-profits. The crawfish boil was free and open to the public. They only ask for a donation to support the good causes.
Today’s beneficiaries were Men of Courage, Women of Courage, and Cumberland Farms. Men and Women of Courage are Christian organizations that attract and encourage people who are new to the faith. Cumberland Farms lifts up the K-Side neighborhood with a variety of programs including a community farm/garden.
Crawfish vendor Cooyon’s and owner Lee Daville provided and prepared a thousand pounds of crawfish. Cooyon's is located on Swan Lake Road.
Host Ryan Gatti says he was concerned about the weather.
“The rain is terrible; it’s been real swampy today,” Gatti said. “And last night we just had a peace, we said you know what, we’re still going do the crawfish that we do every year. We’re still going to do the shrimp and all the fixins’ and folks will come because it’s for a good cause. We’ve actually had more people this year than last year, because people will swim through the swamp for free crawfish.”
Several hundred people showed, peeling and eating boxes of crawfish and supporting the good causes Friday afternoon.