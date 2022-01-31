SHREVEPORT, La.- The city of Shreveport honored a local music legend Monday. Sonrose Rutledge was awarded the key to the city and a street was dedicated to him on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue.
Rutledge was famously known as Gay Poppa, he was a DJ for K-O-K-A radio station. He brought big names to Shreveport, like James Brown, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin and more. He had one major hit in the 1960s before dedicating his life to serving God.
The celebration started with giving him a key to the city and a parade at 9 A.M. The ceremony to dedicate Madison Avenue to Gay Poppa followed. Mayor Adrian Perkins was in attendance and spoke at the event.
Gay Poppa was also known as the God father of Louisiana.