BOSSIER CITY, La - Geaux 4 Kids is asking for your help ahead of their next event in March. The local organization provides clothing and necessities for kids removed from their homes and placed into foster care.
In a Facebook post, they asked for at least 2,000 handwritten notes with words of encouragement on them.
These notes will be included in those Geaux Bags that the organization puts together with other items like pajamas, a blanket, toiletry kits, and more. So far, they've seen a good response in those wanting to write these notes. Geaux 4 Kids program coordinator, Jessica Yeates, spoke on the notes they are asking for.
“When a child gets one of these bags from DCFS, they get a note of encouragement as well,” said Yeates. “So, this one says 'you are loved.' I mean, what child wouldn't want that, you know, they're going through the hardest time of their life. And this is going to bring joy to them.”
Geaux 4 Kids founder, K.C. Kilpatrick, spoke on why this is something needed on the receiving end, but also the giving end as well.
"They also need a note of encouragement. And that's where it really means something for a child to give to another child," said Kilpatrick. "There is a very big difference between needs and wants, and so most parents and the ArkLaTex wants their kids to know that difference. And that's one reason why they volunteer with us is to be able to, you know, have their kids lead by example."
If you would like to contribute encouraging notes, you can send them to:
1513 Doctors Dr. Suite B, Bossier City Louisiana 71111 at the Geaux 4 Kids office.
If you're interested in volunteering in Geaux 4 Kids' next event to help stuff those bags, you can participate from March 10th through March 19th.
Email Jessica at jessica@geaux4kids.com to participate.
Geaux 4 Kids is primarily funded by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and by the local community.
You can also donate here.