SHREVEPORT, La. - Geaux 4 Kids is seeking 1500 local volunteers to help pack Geaux Bags with clothing, necessities, and comfort items for Louisiana's most vulnerable children.
Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. is an advocate for children in crisis going into emergency foster care situations and provides support for their well-being, while aiding the foster parents in the transition.
Project Geaux Bags aims to change the way kids enter foster care and to make that first night in foster care a little bit easier for everyone. Children come into foster care in all ages and sizes, and all hours of the day and night. They usually come with only the clothes on their back.
From Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 14, volunteers are needed to sort and organize items and pack Geaux Bags, which are given to children who are in foster care at no fault of their own to make the first night in foster care a little bit easier for everyone.
Volunteers can sign up for two-hour shifts between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1125 Forum Drive. Service hours are available to students. For more information, visit the Geaux 4 Kids website.