SHREVEPORT, LA. - A local organization continues to make a really big difference for kids in Louisiana.
Geaux 4 Kids has donated its 10,000th Geaux Bag. That's equivalent to $1 million.
The bags go to kids who are rescued from abusive homes and placed into protective custody or foster care. They are filled with essential items each child can use.
Geaux Bags first started in 2013 and is based in the ArkLaTex.
The group gets its funding from donations and the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.