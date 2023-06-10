SHREVEPORT, La. – All summer long, Shreve Memorial Library is inviting patrons of all ages to explore ideas of kindness, friendship, community and culture in the “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program. This summer, Shreve Memorial Library is proving that reading can get you exercising with yoga, senior chair exercise and Pilates classes offered at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish. All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Patrons of the Rodessa Branch are invited to visit the branch for Armchair Pilates each Monday at 1 p.m. Armchair Pilates is a gentle workout that balances strength with flexibility, helps with coordination, concentration and core stability. This workout also helps to release stress and tension, and improves fitness. This program is targeted towards senior adults, but all are welcome to attend. The Rodessa Branch is located at 10093 Main Street in Rodessa.
Patrons can also enjoy a variety of fitness programs at the Mooretown Branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue, including senior chair exercises, seated Pilates, and children’s yoga story times. Senior chair exercise classes, led by Mooretown Branch Manager Rose Davis, are held each Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m., and encourage senior citizens to come together, socialize, and enhance their quality of life through low-impact chair exercises.
Additionally, Mooretown Branch patrons can participate in seated Pilates classes, led by Peggy Berry, Mooretown Branch Night and Weekend Supervisor, on Wednesday evenings at 6:15 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes to work out in.
The Mooretown Branch is also offering children’s yoga story time throughout June and July, instructed by Youth Services Librarian, Beth Opich. Children can enjoy books, exercise and music with specific themes that follow along with the moves and stories. Children’s yoga story time takes place each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Mooretown Branch.
The West Shreveport Branch is offering a beginners yoga class to adult patrons on Wednesday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. Patrons are encouraged not to eat prior to the session and to bring a mat, water bottle and towel. The class will be taught by certified yoga instructor and retired military officer, Basil Green, and will take place at the West Shreveport Branch, located at 4380 Pines Road.