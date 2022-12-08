BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gift of Dance, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that was started in May 2010. Gift of Dance, Inc. utilizes after school activities such as dance, cheer, dance line and performing teams/classes. Dance is used as a tool to instill into children as early as 1st grade the following attributes needed to confront adversities in their daily lives: self-esteem, self-confidence, self-worth, responsibility, mannerism, leadership, teamwork, creativity, perseverance, respect, honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, courtesy, judgment, discipline and good decision making. Dance draws them in but the children get mentorship that will last a lifetime!
It's mission is to afford every child with a desire to perform the opportunity to experience being a part of a dance/cheer team and master the art of performing regardless of his/her economical status. The second mission is to prepare children to make the dance/cheer team at the next level!
Gift of Dance Develop an Artistic Nature while Creating Excellence inside of every one of our Performers. Gift of Dance, Inc. will allow performers to express themselves and discover their full potential not only as performers, but as artistic individuals with their own unique abilities and talents.