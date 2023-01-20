SHREVEPORT, La. - The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here. The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is underway.
Here's the schedule:
- January 20 - February 7, 2023 · Girls take orders for cookies
- February 27 - March 3, 2023 · Girls deliver cookies
- March 3 – 19, 2023 · Girl Scouts hold booth sales
2023 Cookie Varieties and Pricing:
Ten varieties of cookies are offered this year: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils (formerly Shortbreads), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay and the all-new, online-exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally!
Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $6.
Click here to find local cookie locations based on your zip code.