Girl Scout cookies

SHREVEPORT, La. - The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here. The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is underway.

Here's the schedule:

  • January 20 - February 7, 2023 · Girls take orders for cookies
  • February 27 - March 3, 2023 · Girls deliver cookies
  • March 3 – 19, 2023  · Girl Scouts hold booth sales

2023 Cookie Varieties and Pricing:

Ten varieties of cookies are offered this year: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils (formerly Shortbreads), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay and the all-new, online-exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally! 

Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $6. 

Click here to find local cookie locations based on your zip code.

