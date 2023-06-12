“Girl you Got It” Basketball and Empowerment Camp

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parks will be hosting the "Girl You Got It" basketball and empowerment camp on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. and will feature former WNBA star Shantel Hardison.

This unique camp will help girls ages 6-14 refine their fundamental basketball skills while encouraging them to achieve their life goals.

In addition to the basketball skills/drills component, all campers will be required to attend a series of age-appropriate workshop presentations. Topics to include: 

– Self-esteem, empowerment, mental health

– Substance abuse and opioids 

– Nutrition tips, wellness

– Bullying, cyberbullying

– Relationships and dating violence

– Social media platform "do's and don'ts"

– College recruiting and eligibility process

All campers will receive a T-shirt and a camp photo. Hydration drinks and snacks will be provided.

Registration is $20. Click here to sign up.

