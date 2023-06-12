SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parks will be hosting the "Girl You Got It" basketball and empowerment camp on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. and will feature former WNBA star Shantel Hardison.
This unique camp will help girls ages 6-14 refine their fundamental basketball skills while encouraging them to achieve their life goals.
In addition to the basketball skills/drills component, all campers will be required to attend a series of age-appropriate workshop presentations. Topics to include:
– Self-esteem, empowerment, mental health
– Substance abuse and opioids
– Nutrition tips, wellness
– Bullying, cyberbullying
– Relationships and dating violence
– Social media platform "do's and don'ts"
– College recruiting and eligibility process
All campers will receive a T-shirt and a camp photo. Hydration drinks and snacks will be provided.
Registration is $20. Click here to sign up.