Give back with Geaux Packs

SHREVEPORT, La. - Over 7,000 children are rescued into protective custody of foster care in state of Louisiana. These infant to teens are our smallest victims of crime.
Vulnerable children who have already experienced the worst life experiences — domestic violence, criminal abuse/neglect, human trafficking, and drug exposure.
Geaux Bags is inviting volunteers to help sort and organize items and fill Geaux Bags, which are given to foster children to make the first night in foster care a little bit easier for everyone. Children come into foster care in all ages and sizes and all hours of the day and night. And they usually come with only the clothes on their back.
This Geaux Bags project was started by concerned Shreveport Foster/Adoptive Mother (K.C. Kilpatrick) from the back of her car in 2013 after her own experience with rescued children. Now, with the power of community support,
it’s an awarding winning statewide nonprofit Geaux 4 Kids.
Geaux 4 Kids project Geaux Bags has served more than 7,000 children.