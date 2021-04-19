SHREVEPORT, La. - The giving spirit of the ArkLaTex is about to shine. Save the date. Give for Good 2021 is set for May 4, but the good news is, you don't have to wait. Tuesday, April 20, is the kickoff for giving to roughly 240 nonprofits in North Louisiana.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE BEGINNING TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Give for Good is an annual online day of giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming our community. This year, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana has extended the donation period to two weeks and it's all online.
Since inception, the annual event has raised more than over $11.9 million for our community. Donors participating in Give for Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step.
Last year, more than 5,000 donors came together to raise over $1.9 million for North Louisiana nonprofits.
Once again, save the date for this year’s Give for Good. The big day is Tuesday, May 4. If you would like to learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at 318-221-0582.
Be sure and join us Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 as we raise awareness for this critical fundraiser. We'll look at the many services our nonprofit community provides and showcase the next generation of philanthropists for the Shreveport metro area.