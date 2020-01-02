Emily Smith, Director of Marketing & Communications of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana explains the benefits of new nonprofit organizations participating in Give for Good 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. - Nonprofit organizations operating in Northwest Louisiana have over a month to register for Give for Good 2020.
If you're a first-time participating nonprofit organization for Give for Good, it only takes a couple of minutes to get started. The basic requirements to register are having a current 501(c)(3) status and operating in the Northwest Louisiana region.
Past participating nonprofit organizations are encouraged to resubmit in order for the Community Foundation of North Louisiana to evaluate whether or not the organization is in good standing with the IRS and Louisiana Secretary of State.
Additional eligibility requirements for first-time participating nonprofit organizations and past participants can be found here.
The deadline to submit for Give for Good 2020 is February 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Give for Good 2020 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020.