SHREVEPORT, La. - Excitement is building as the 10th Annual Give for Good approaches. This year's big day will be May 2.
The money donated from Give for Good is unrestricted, so the money raised can go wherever the charity would like it to go. Normally grant funds have to go to a specific program within the non-profit.
On top of the donations from Give for Good, Community Foundation has a Lagniappe Fund. This is extra dollars funded by Community Foundation and other supporting foundations, local businesses, and generous donors. If an organization raises 10 percent of all of the Give for Good donations then they get 10 percent of the Lagniappe Fund.
Community Foundation offers plenty of resources to help organizations make the most out of this day of giving. CEO of Community Foundation, Kristina Gustavson, says, "We do a tremendous amount of advertising, and we feel like the collective ability of the Community Foundation with all of the participants to advertise is much larger than any one nonprofit could do on its own. And we also provide $100,000 grant to the Lagniappe fund every year, as well as many many hours of blood, sweat and tears of the employees. Community Foundation also provides nonprofit trainings to really help the nonprofits make this the most efficient and effective day possible."
If you are donating during Give for Good there is a minimum donation of 10 dollars. If you can not donate, there are other ways to give back. Community Foundation Director of Marketing and Development, Amanda Felan says, "You don't have to have a lot. You can also just get involved by attending one of the nonprofit events. There's restaurants that do give back nights. So if you want to go out to eat and find the nonprofit, the restaurant and supporting your favorite nonprofit, you can do that. And a percentage of your dining will go back to them."
This year there is a new platform Community Foundation invested in to give a better experience to the non-profits and donors during Give for Good. Donors and businesses can provide matching opportunities to a charity of their choice.
Community Foundation raised $2.39 million dollars in 2022, and they hope to match that amount in 2023.