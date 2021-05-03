SHREVEPORT, La. - Tuesday is the big day area non-profits. May 4 is the day set aside for Give for Good 2021. But the giving spirit actually started a couple of weeks ago with early online giving to roughly 240 nonprofits in North Louisiana.
Give for Good is an annual online day of giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming our community. This year, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana extended the donation period to two weeks and it's all online.
Since inception, the annual event has raised more than over $11.9 million for our community. Donors participating in Give for Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step.
Last year, more than 5,000 donors came together to raise over $1.9 million for North Louisiana nonprofits.
If you would like to learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at 318-221-0582.