SHREVEPORT, La. - Give For Good 2022 has come to an end. Thanks to the giving spirit of donors, $2,384,855.00 was raised by 8,733 donations.
May 3 was the official day set aside for this year's campaign. But the giving spirit actually started a couple of weeks ago with early online giving to roughly 214 non-profits in North Louisiana. Even though this year's campaign has closed, you can still donate.
Give For Good is a 24-hour online giving campaign by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. The funds from Give For Good are distributed among the participating non-profit organizations. This year, donations fell slightly short of the $2.5 million goal.
Since inception, the annual event has raised more than over $16 million for the community. Donors participating in Give For Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step.
To learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at 318-221-0582.