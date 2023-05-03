SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a banner year for Give For Good 2023. Thanks to the giving spirit of donors, $2,755,633.00 was raised for 209 organizations. There was a total of 4,412 donors.
In 2022, $2.39 million was raised and the goal was to at least match that amount this year. Mission accomplished.
May 2 was the official day set aside for this year's campaign. But the giving spirit actually started a couple of weeks ago with early online giving to more than 200 non-profits in North Louisiana. Even though this year's campaign has closed, you can still help. Click here to learn more about how to donate.
Give For Good is a 24-hour online giving campaign by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.
Since inception, the annual event has raised almost $20 million for the community. Donors participating in Give For Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step.
To learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at 318-221-0582.