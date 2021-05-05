SHREVEPORT, La. - The numbers are in and Give for Good was a huge success for the Community Foundation of North Louisiana and more than 240 area non-profits.
Give for Good raised $2,301,350. for area nonprofits this year, the largest amount ever raised during this event. That accounts for more than 10,000 donations. The annual event has now raised more than $14 million for the community.
“From the beginning of COVID-19, many area nonprofits never closed their doors and stepped up to serve the growing community needs,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “North Louisiana has always been such a giving community and we are thrilled that donors rallied around the vital nonprofits that make our community a brighter place.”
Give for Good is an annual online day of giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming our community. This year, the Community Foundation extended the donation period to two weeks and it was all online.
To see a full list of results, visit giveforgoodnla.org. Save the date for next year’s Give For Good: May 3, 2022. If you would like to learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at giveforgood@cfnla.org or 318-221-0582.