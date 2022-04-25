SHREVEPORT, La. - May 3, is the big day set aside for this year's Give For Good 2022 campaign. But the giving spirit actually started a couple of weeks ago with early online giving to roughly 240 nonprofits in North Louisiana.
Give For Good is a 24-hour online giving campaign by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. The funds from Give For Good are distributed among 220 non-profit organizations in North Louisiana. In 2022, the goal is to raise $2.5 million.
In 2021, Give For Good garnered over $2 million for area nonprofits. Those funds came from more than 5,400 donors making a total of 10,120 gifts. People from across the country are coming together to fund important initiatives in North Louisiana.
Since inception, the annual event has raised more than over $14 million for the community. Donors participating in Give For Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step.
To learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at 318-221-0582.
Be sure and join us for our Give For Good special Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.