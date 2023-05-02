SHREVEPORT, La. - May 2 is the big day set aside for this year's Give For Good 2023 campaign. But the giving spirit actually started a couple of weeks ago with early online giving to the 200+ nonprofits in North Louisiana.
Give For Good is a 24-hour online giving campaign by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. Community Foundation raised $2.39 million in 2022, and they hope to match that amount in 2023.
The money donated from Give for Good is unrestricted, so the money raised can go wherever the charity would like it to go. Normally grant funds have to go to a specific program within the non-profit.
Since inception, the annual event has raised more than over $16 million for the community. Donors participating in Give For Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step. If you are donating during Give for Good there is a minimum donation of $10. If you can not donate, there are other ways to give back.
To learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at 318-221-0582.