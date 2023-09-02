SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Regional Arts Council is giving a whole new meaning to “Friday Night Lights” with the Bakowski Bridge of Light shows the first Friday of every month.
Labor Day Weekend’s “Glo Fest” under the bridge was a hit with crowds, as people filled the surrounding parking lots to enjoy live music, vendors, street performers and children’s crafts.
The light shows are operated by professionals, but many are programmed by Caddo students ranging from elementary to high school. Thirty-five students have completed the curriculum so far to become certified light designers.
The bridge of lights can now be booked for special events like baby gender reveals or to support one’s favorite team. Go to texasstreetbridge.com for more info.