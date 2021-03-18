Goodwill - Women in Leadership

SHREVEPORT, La. - In honor of Women's History Month Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will host a panel discussion that focuses on women in leadership. The discussion is open to the public.

thumbnail_Web 3.23.21 NO REGISTER.jpg

The panelist are local female leaders including Goodwill's Board of Directors Chairwoman Gloria Washington. KTBS 3 First News Anchor Luana Munoz will moderate the event.

The panel discussion takes place Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. To join the discussion click here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments