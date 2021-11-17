SHREVEPORT, La. – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Goodwill has sponsored more than 100 in-person job fairs.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is now teaming up with seven other local companies to host a job fair. The The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.
There are more than 200 open positions, and Tyson Foods, Sabre Industries, Advantage Resourcing, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lotis Hospitality (Sleep Inn, Comfort Suites, Home 2 Suites, Hampton Inn), Module X Solutions and We Care Ministries will all be onsite and accepting applications, doing interviews and also hiring on-the-spot.
To participate in the job fair, all applicants are required to complete a health screening form and are asked to wear a mask.