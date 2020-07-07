Shreveport, LA – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will team up with HireQuest Direct to host an onsite job fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport on Wednesday.
HireQuest Direct will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for many open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but appointments are required.
To obtain an appointment time, please click here or call 318-868-4701.
Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.
Goodwill will host another job fair with Sabre Industries on July 15th.