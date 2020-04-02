SHREVEPORT, La- Gospel artist Charles Lawrence passed away on Wednesday night.
Lawrence was well-known within the music industry as a gifted lead vocalist. Traditional gospel legends respected him and contemporary gospel artists befriend him.
His daughter, Markea Hamilton, says his smile was infectious to everyone he met. She says she met a lot of celebrities because of her father.
"When I say this man was such an icon and legend. When I tell you, David and Tamela Mann knew this man. Yolanda Adams, all of these people. Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Lee Williams, and Shirley Caesar. You name it -they know him."
Hamilton is one of Lawrence's youngest daughters. She is a lead vocalist as well. She says her father once told her to pursue her dreams as a gospel artist too.
Lawrence was an ordained minister and mortician at Heavenly Gates Mortuary for decades. He would have turned 54 years old April 7.